Gigi Hadid shares ‘best’ photo of her daughter Khai

Gigi Hadid on Wednesday treated her millions of fans with the ‘best’ photo of daughter Khai and the fans can’t stop gushing over her.



Gigi, who has always been very particular about her daughter, turned to Instagram and mesmerised her fans with the latest photo of Khai.

The 25-year-old model posted the ‘best’ photo of the daughter with a heart emoji.

In the picture, Khai is seen sleeping while Gigi can be seen cuddling the daughter.

However, Gigi has not yet exposed the face of Khai.

Earlier, Gigi Hadid deleted a video after unintentionally exposing daughter Khai's face.