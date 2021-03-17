close
Wed Mar 17, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
March 17, 2021

Gigi Hadid shares ‘best’ photo of her daughter Khai

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Mar 17, 2021
Gigi Hadid shares ‘best’ photo of her daughter Khai

Gigi Hadid on Wednesday treated her millions of fans with the ‘best’ photo of daughter Khai and the fans can’t stop gushing over her.

Gigi, who has always been very particular about her daughter, turned to Instagram and mesmerised her fans with the latest photo of Khai.

The 25-year-old model posted the ‘best’ photo of the daughter with a heart emoji.

In the picture, Khai is seen sleeping while Gigi can be seen cuddling the daughter.

However, Gigi has not yet exposed the face of Khai.

Earlier, Gigi Hadid deleted a video after unintentionally exposing daughter Khai's face.

Latest News

More From Entertainment