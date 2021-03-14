No dearth of beds for coronavirus patients in Gujrat hospitals: doctor

Representational image of hospital beds. Photo: File

GUJRAT: As against the claims of the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) a day ago that 100 per cent of oxygen beds for coronavirus patients have been occupied in Gujrat city, a doctor from a Gujrat hospital says that there is no shortage of beds.

Speaking to Geo News, Dr Abid Ghauri, who works as medical superintendent at the Aziz Bhatti Shaheed Hospital in Gujrat, said that the hospital currently has 50 empty oxygen beds for coronavirus patients.

"Right now, only 61 oxygen beds are occupied by coronavirus patients," he said, adding that the hospital assesses the situation on a daily basis, adding that there was never a shortage of beds — neither in the past nor in the present.

"Initially, the hospital had allocated 41 beds to the coronavirus ward, which were then increased to 62. Last week, we have added more beds to the coronavirus ward, bringing the number of beds up to 111," he said.

Dr Abid also said that the hospital has 398 oxygen beds, adding that if the need arises, then those beds could also be used for coronavirus patients.

According to Geo News, the deputy commissioner of Gujrat has also verified the information provided by the MS of the Aziz Bhatti Shaheed Hospital, saying that there is no dearth of beds therein.

