Shaban moon 2021 not sighted in Pakistan, first Shaban on March 16

Representational image of a moon.

The moon for the holy month of Shaban 2021 was not sighted in Pakistan on Sunday evening, Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee announced.

The first of Shaban will fall on Tuesday, March 16, 2021. A meeting of Ruet-e-Hilal was held today to sight the crescent moon of the blessed month of Shaban al-Moazzam.

Chairman Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Maulana Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad attended the meeting of Zonal Committee, Islamabad.

The other members of the Ruet-Hilal Committee attended the meetings of provincial/ district/zonal committees at their respective provincial/ district headquarters.

A day earlier, the Ruet-Hilal Committee announced that information regarding the sighting of the crescent should be conveyed to Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad on mobile no. 0321-9410041. The information regarding crescent sighting could also be conveyed to Syed Mushahid Hussain Khalid, Director General, Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony on his mobile numbers 0300-6831882 and Hafiz Abdul Quddos, Deputy Director of the Ministry on mobile numbers 0333-2697051.

Meanwhile, Astronomical Parameters had suggested that the chances of sighting the new crescent moon of Shaban were very bright on the evening of Sunday, Malik Qadir, a meteorologist had told APP.