Shaban moon 2021 not sighted in Pakistan, first Shaban on March 16

The moon for the holy month of Shaban 2021 was not sighted in Pakistan on Sunday evening, Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee announced.
The first of Shaban will fall on Tuesday, March 16, 2021. A meeting of Ruet-e-Hilal was held today to sight the crescent moon of the blessed month of Shaban al-Moazzam.
Chairman Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Maulana Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad attended the meeting of Zonal Committee, Islamabad.
The other members of the Ruet-Hilal Committee attended the meetings of provincial/ district/zonal committees at their respective provincial/ district headquarters.
A day earlier, the Ruet-Hilal Committee announced that information regarding the sighting of the crescent should be conveyed to Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad on mobile no. 0321-9410041. The information regarding crescent sighting could also be conveyed to Syed Mushahid Hussain Khalid, Director General, Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony on his mobile numbers 0300-6831882 and Hafiz Abdul Quddos, Deputy Director of the Ministry on mobile numbers 0333-2697051.
Meanwhile, Astronomical Parameters had suggested that the chances of sighting the new crescent moon of Shaban were very bright on the evening of Sunday, Malik Qadir, a meteorologist had told APP.