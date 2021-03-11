PSL 2021: PCB, franchises decide to hold matches in June

Multan Sultans' Mohammad Rizwan (L) plays a shot during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) T20 cricket match against Quetta Gladiators at the National Stadium in Karachi. — AFP/File

The remaining matches of the Pakistan Super League's (PSL) sixth-edition will take place in June, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said in a statement released Thursday.

The decision came after a virtual meeting between PSL franchise owners and PCB officials, where it was unanimously decided that the remaining matches will be played in Karachi, said sources.

The sixth edition of the tournament was postponed on March 4 after several players and officials started testing positive for the virus inside the bio-secure bubble, the PCB had said.

"June emerged as the most preferred and practical window due to Pakistan men’s national cricket team’s international commitments in [March, April, late August and September]," a statement from the PCB said.

Explaining the decision, the PCB said the rest of the 20 fixtures in June are now being planned, keeping in mind the men’s national cricket team’s return from Zimbabwe on May 13 and before they depart for England on June 26.