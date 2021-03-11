Jamie Spears’ lawyer unveils shocking loophole in Britney Spears’ conservatorship

Jamie Spears’ lawyer recently stepped forward in his defense and shed light on Britney Spears’ conservatorship loophole.



According to a report by People magazine the legal representative was quoted saying, "Any time Britney wants to end her conservatorship, she can ask her lawyer to file a petition to terminate it; she has always had this right but in 13 years has never exercised it.”

"Britney knows that her Daddy loves her, and that he will be there for her whenever and if she needs him, just as he always has been—conservatorship or not."

He also weighed in on Jamie’s intentions and explained that he’s been "diligently and professionally carried out his duties as one of Britney's conservators, and his love for his daughter and dedication to protecting her is clearly apparent to the court."