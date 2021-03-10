Varsities in certain cities to conduct online classes for two weeks: HEC

Picture showing the logo of the Higher Education Commission.

ISLAMABAD: The Higher Education Commission (HEC) on Wednesday said that all universities will continue their operations per usual following the government's mandated coronavirus protocols, but given the upsurge in COVID-19 cases in certain cities, some universities will conduct online classes for the coming two weeks.

According to a report by Geo.tv, the decision was taken following the federal government's announcement related to the spring holidays across academic institutions in selected cities due to the rising number of coronavirus cases therein.

According to a statement released by the HEC in this regard, an exception will be given to universities and higher education institutions (HEIs) in the following cities: Faisalabad, Lahore, Multan, Sialkot, Peshawar, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Rawalpindi, and Islamabad.

"All universities and HEIs in the above-mentioned cities shall remain closed for physical attendance during March 15-28, 2021," said the statement.

The HEC, however, stressed that academic activities will continue online during this period. Moreover, on-going and pre-scheduled exams can be conducted as planned with the complete observance of COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

"Universities are advised to ensure strict observance of the COVID-19 minimum health and safety protocols i.e., thermal scanning, wearing facemasks, social distancing, availability and regular use of sanitisers, and disinfection of buildings," the statement said.

In addition, the commission advised universities to seek further guidance, if required, from the Chair or the provincial/regional members of the COVID-19 Oversight Committee or email at [email protected]