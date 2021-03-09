close
Tue Mar 09, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Pakistan

Web Desk
March 9, 2021

KU offers admission in CSS exam preparation course

Pakistan

Web Desk
Tue, Mar 09, 2021
Representational image. — File

Karachi University said Tuesday it is offering admissions in the Central Superior Service exam preparation course and interested candidates can obtain and submit their admission forms till March 12, 2021.

The applicants can obtain and submit the CSS preparation course registration form from the office of Student Guidance Counseling and Placement Bureau located on the ground floor of the New Administration Block from 9am till 4pm.

"The registration form is available against the payment of a fee of Rs200 only," the varsity said in the statement.

Latest News

More From Pakistan