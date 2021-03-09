KU offers admission in CSS exam preparation course

Representational image. — File

Karachi University said Tuesday it is offering admissions in the Central Superior Service exam preparation course and interested candidates can obtain and submit their admission forms till March 12, 2021.

The applicants can obtain and submit the CSS preparation course registration form from the office of Student Guidance Counseling and Placement Bureau located on the ground floor of the New Administration Block from 9am till 4pm.

"The registration form is available against the payment of a fee of Rs200 only," the varsity said in the statement.