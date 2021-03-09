PTI offers to make JUI-F's Abdul Ghafoor Haideri deputy Senate chairman

JUI-F's Abdul Ghafoor Haideri speaks to media. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: The PTI has made an offer to the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) on Tuesday, offering to make Senator Abdul Ghafoor Haideri the deputy chairman of the Senate.



According to Geo News, this was confirmed by Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak, who spoke to Geo News after meeting the JUI-F leader with Senate chairman Sadiq Sanjrani.



Reacting to the news, PML-N's Punjab president Rana Sanaullah said the move by the government seemed to be an attempt to cause a rift within the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

"The JUI-F is bound by the decisions of the PDM," he noted. "Maulana Fazlur Rehman chaired a meeting yesterday and it had been agreed with a consensus to nominate Yousaf Raza Gillani as the alliance's joint candidate for the Senate chairman elections," he said.

Sanaullah added that a committee headed by Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had been formed to select the nominee for the Senate deputy chairman post. The PML-N leader said that according to his information, the committee had picked Haideri's name as its nominee for the post as well.

The former Punjab law minister, however, said that he didn't think the JUI-F would accept the offer.

JUI-F representative Hafiz Hamdullah said he hadn't spoken to Haideri officially but said that according to his information, the veteran JUI-F leader had not been approached by the government.



However, he said that if an offer is made, the PDM will take the decision on it. He confirmed that a committee headed by former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi will take the lead in finalising the names of the alliance's nominee for the Senate deputy chairperson.

"How can we accept the government's offer? We don't even recognise the government," said Hamdullah.

Sanaullah, on the other hand, said the government should recognise the Opposition's numbers in the upper house and ensure Gillani's election to the Senate chairman seat unopposed.



"According to my information, no direct offer has been made by the government [for the deputy Senate chairperson's post]," he said, adding that it may be possible that an offer could have been made to Haideri when he met Khattak.