Social media calls out Faisal Javed for praising PM Imran Khan on Women's Day

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PTI leader Faisal Javed Khan was called out on social media for praising PM Imran Khan on International Women's Day.
In a tweet, the PTI senator lavished praise on the prime minister, saying that he had given a befitting tribute to his mother by building a cancer hospital in her name.
"Who can pay the biggest tribute to a woman than Imran Khan who saw his mother dying from cancer & opened a hospital after her name paying a great tribute - SKMCH became the only cancer hospital in the World that provides free treatment to over 70% of patients. #HappyWomensDay," he tweeted.
The tweet did not sit well with Pakistani Twitterati, who called out the senator for posting a tribute for PM Imran Khan when he should have done so for a woman, given it is International Women's Day.
One person told the PTI senator to stop brown-nosing.
Another made use of this viral Simpsons meme to express his disappointment with the PTI senator.
"Leave us alone for today," said another Twitter user.
Hania used a facepalm to convey her feelings at the tweet.
Another person advised Javed not to be a "darbari".