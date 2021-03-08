Social media calls out Faisal Javed for praising PM Imran Khan on Women's Day

A file photo of PM Imran Khan and PTI's Faisal Javed Khan. — File photo

PTI leader Faisal Javed Khan was called out on social media for praising PM Imran Khan on International Women's Day.



In a tweet, the PTI senator lavished praise on the prime minister, saying that he had given a befitting tribute to his mother by building a cancer hospital in her name.



"Who can pay the biggest tribute to a woman than Imran Khan who saw his mother dying from cancer & opened a hospital after her name paying a great tribute - SKMCH became the only cancer hospital in the World that provides free treatment to over 70% of patients. #HappyWomensDay," he tweeted.

The tweet did not sit well with Pakistani Twitterati, who called out the senator for posting a tribute for PM Imran Khan when he should have done so for a woman, given it is International Women's Day.

One person told the PTI senator to stop brown-nosing.

Another made use of this viral Simpsons meme to express his disappointment with the PTI senator.



"Leave us alone for today," said another Twitter user.

Hania used a facepalm to convey her feelings at the tweet.

Another person advised Javed not to be a "darbari".



