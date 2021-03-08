ICC CEO says T20 World Cup in India may not go 'as per plan'

ICC CEO Manu Sawhney. Photo: ICC via espncricinfo

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Manu Sawhney has said that the T20 World Cup in India may not go "as per plan".

“The uncertain situation still exists, everyone is trying to deal with it,” said Sawhney while talking about the T20 World Cup.

The ICC CEO said that holding a bilateral series under a biosecure tournament was different from holding an event involving 16 teams. He also admitted that it would be a “challenge” to create protocols for 16 teams taking part in the World T20.

Sawhney said that the ICC will try to learn from the mistakes made in the Pakistan Super League. He also said that the global governing body of cricket will also look into how the Indian Premier League is held in India.



The T20 World Cup is scheduled to take place in India in October with the final to be held on November 14. The tournament was scheduled to take place last year but was postponed to 2021 following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

The tournament has come under the spotlight after the PSL was postponed due to multiple COVID-19 cases reported among the players and staff.