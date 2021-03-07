Oprah expresses excitement before Meghan, Harry interview goes on air

Hours before Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's interview broadcast on TV, Oprah Winfrey took to social media to share a picture with the royal couple.

The highly anticipated interview of the royal couple was to broadcast on CBSTV.

"Today’s the day. Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A Primetime Special airs tonight," she captioned her Instagram post.





A highly anticipated Oprah Winfrey interview with Prince Harry and his wife Meghan airs on U.S. television later on Sunday, amid what one royal watcher called a “toxic” atmosphere between the couple and the British monarchy.

Not since the late Princess Diana appeared on television to share intimate details of her failed marriage to Harry’s father, Prince Charles, has an interview with members of the royal family attracted so much attention.

Having severed their official royal ties, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will explain why they abandoned Britain to move to California and start new lives.

“I’m ready to talk,” Meghan, a former American actress, told Winfrey in an excerpt shown on U.S. station CBS on Friday, saying it was “liberating” to be able to give the interview.

Meghan and Harry’s detractors say the couple want the glamour of their positions without the dedication it requires or scrutiny it brings.

To their supporters, their treatment shows how an outdated British institution has lashed out against a modern, biracial woman, with undertones of racism.

In another extract released ahead of the broadcast, Meghan accuses Buckingham Palace of “perpetuating falsehoods” about them, saying they would not be silent in telling their story.

A source close to Harry and Meghan said they wanted to have their say as they began a new chapter - moving home with a baby on the way after ending royal duties and on the back of a successful court case against a tabloid newspaper. Web Desk/Reuters