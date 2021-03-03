IHC warns Faisal Vawda of consequences of submitting 'false affidavit' but no disqualification

Water Resources Minister Faisal Vawda speaks during a press briefing in Islamabad, Pakistan. The News/via Geo.tv/Files

Islamabad High Court says it could not disqualify Water Resources Minister Faisal Vawda as he had already resigned from his NA seat.

IHR remarks that Faisal Vawda's affidavit submitted to the ECP was "apparently false", warns of "consequences".

The ruling came as part of IHC Justice Amir Farooq's 13-page written verdict.

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday warned Water Resources Minister Faisal Vawda of the consequences for submitting a "false affidavit" to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) but did not disqualify him as the PTI had already resigned from his National Assembly seat earlier.

In its ruling in the disqualification case against Faisal Vawda for holding dual nationality, the Islamabad court remarked that the minister's affidavit that was submitted to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) was "apparently false".



"There are consequences of submitting a false affidavit according to the order of the Supreme Court of Pakistan," the IHC remarked, adding that the ECP should decide what to do about the PTI leader's allegedly false affidavit.



Earlier, Faisal Vawda — who was the second MNA to cast his vote in the Senate elections being held today — had informed the IHC that he has resigned from the National Assembly, with his stance submitted to the court soon after he polled his vote in the lower house of the Parliament.



The PTI leader’s lawyer told the IHC the petition could no longer be maintained following the resignation, which he presented before the court. A verdict was subsequently reserved.