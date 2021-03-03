close
Wed Mar 03, 2021
March 3, 2021
Senate Election 2021 live updates: Latest results

Pakistan

Web Desk
Wed, Mar 03, 2021

Former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gilani has emerged the victor from his Islamabad seat in the ongoing Senate Elections 2021, marking a major win for the Opposition parties' anti-government coalition, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

Yousaf Raza Gilani beat Finance Minister Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, who is associated with the ruling PTI, in what was arguably the most-watched contest for the Senate elections.

A vote is cast during the Senate Election 2021 in a provincial assembly in Pakistan, March 3, 2021. APP/Shaheryar Anjum

Polling, which was scheduled from 9am to 5pm, ended at the set time, with counting of the votes underway. Lawmakers voted for some 37 vacant seats in the Senate, with 11 senators previously elected unopposed from Punjab.

More to follow

