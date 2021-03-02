PM Imran Khan says Bushra Bibi 'not satisfied' with food quality at Lahore panagah

First Lady Bushra Bibi pays a surprise visit to a shelter home near the shrine of Data Ganj Bakhsh in Lahore, on March 1, 2021. — Instagram/imrankhan.pti

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that First Lady Bushra Bibi was not satisfied with the quality of food served at a Lahore panagah (shelter home).

Taking to Instagram, the premier shared the first lady's experience after she visited the shelter home near the shrine of Data Ganj Bakhsh.

"Bushra begum paying a surprise visit to see if the needy in Panah Gah are being looked after,” a statement posted on the account said with her pictures of her talking to the residents and reviewing facilities available at the shelter.

"The staff, the cleanliness and the arrangements were good but she was not happy with the quality of food," he said.

The government will now "ensure" the quality of food is improved.









