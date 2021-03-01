close
Mon Mar 01, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Pakistan

Web Desk
March 1, 2021

SC opinion on Senate polls a victory for Pakistan: Faisal Javed

Pakistan

Web Desk
Mon, Mar 01, 2021
 

Supreme Court’s opinion on the presidential reference was a splendid decision and a victory for Pakistan, said  Senate Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting Chairperson Senator Faisal Javed Khan on Monday.

He was speaking to the  media outside the apex court.

Senator Khan said Prime Minister Imran Khan had made efforts to end corruption from every level.

He said the opposition leadership’s directives were not followed by their own members and the masses have rejected them by staying away from their rallies.

The PTI senator's remarks came shortly after the SC opined on Monday that polling for the Senate elections can not be held through an open ballot.

The apex court ruled that the Election Commission is empowered to take all the steps to ensure transparency in the polls.

Latest News

More From Pakistan