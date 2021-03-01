SC opinion on Senate polls a victory for Pakistan: Faisal Javed

Supreme Court’s opinion on the presidential reference was a splendid decision and a victory for Pakistan, said Senate Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting Chairperson Senator Faisal Javed Khan on Monday.



He was speaking to the media outside the apex court.

Senator Khan said Prime Minister Imran Khan had made efforts to end corruption from every level.

He said the opposition leadership’s directives were not followed by their own members and the masses have rejected them by staying away from their rallies.

The PTI senator's remarks came shortly after the SC opined on Monday that polling for the Senate elections can not be held through an open ballot.

The apex court ruled that the Election Commission is empowered to take all the steps to ensure transparency in the polls.