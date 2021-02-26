close
Fri Feb 26, 2021
February 26, 2021

Watch PSL 2021 live stream: Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans, Match 7

Fri, Feb 26, 2021
A view of Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans match.

KARACHI: Multan Sultans will take on Lahore Qalandars today in the seventh match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) being played at the Karachi’s National Stadium.

The match between the two teams is scheduled to start at 3:00pm.

Geo Super, Pakistan's premier sports channel, has acquired the rights to live stream PSL’s sixth edition.

The cricket fans can watch the entire tournament on Geo Super's website and mobile app as well.

To watch the match live, click here.

