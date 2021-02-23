Kate Winslet slams tabloids for body-shaming her: 'It was critical and horrible'

Kate Winslet exposed Hollywood's unforgiving nature when it comes to the actresses' physical appearance

Kate Winslet has called out all the press for commenting on her weight.



The Titanic starlet recently exposed Hollywood's unforgiving nature when it comes to the actress's physical appearance.

In a recent interview with the Guardian, Winslet said, "In my 20s, people would talk about my weight a lot. And I would be called to comment on my physical self. Well, then I got this label of being ballsy and outspoken. No, I was just defending myself."



"It was almost laughable how shocking, how critical, how straight-up cruel tabloid journalists were to me. I was still figuring out who the hell I bloody well was!" slamming all tabloids.

"They would comment on my size, they’d estimate what I weighed, they’d print the supposed diet I was on. It was critical and horrible and so upsetting to read," she continued. "But it also made me feel so… so moved. By how different it is now."