Video: Shahid Afridi dismisses Iftikhar Ahmed with amazing run out





KARACHI: Former Pakistan cricket captain Shahid Afridi may be getting better with age.

The Multan Sultans lost the match against Islamabad United on Sunday night. However, it was Shahid Afridi who once again, refused to disappoint his fans by taking two scalps and also running out Iftikhar Ahmed during the PSL clash.

Islamabad United were 74-4 at the end of the 11th over when Afridi bowled to Talat Hussain, who hit the ball to his leg side and attempted a run.

With no other fielder nearby, the 40-year-old sprinted forward, grabbed the ball and took a shot at the stumps, sending them flying as Islamabad United's Iftikhar Ahmed remained short of the crease.

Ecstatic at the result, Afridi pumped his fist into the air before his teammates huddled around him.

Islamabad United, who lost a flurry of wickets early on, were able to pull off a thrilling win at the end courtesy a stellar knock by Lewis Gregory, who scored 49 runs from 31 balls.