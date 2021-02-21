Kate Middleton shares what she, Princess Charlotte love to snack on

While it has been noted that Kate Middleton and her daughter Princess Charlotte share some similarities, it turns out that there are more parallels than ever as they share similar eating habits too.

During a 2019 visit to a primary school to support children's mental week, the Duchess of Cambridge shared how she and her then three-year-old daughter share their love for the same snack.

While Kate had told the children about the drawbacks of sugary foods she also mentioned that she and her daughter loved to munch on olives.

"Charlotte loves olives," she said and also shared that her daughter enjoyed cooking.

The Duchess also shared the little children that Prince George and Charlotte's favourite dish was "cheesy pasta".