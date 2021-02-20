FKA Twigs shuts down question about ‘why she didn’t leave’ her abusive relationship

FKA Twigs is now revealing why it is never okay to ask someone “Why didn’t you leave?”

The Cellophane singer is now revealing why it is never okay to ask someone “Why didn’t you leave?”

Gayle King asked Twigs in her interview with CBS This Morning, "Nobody who's been in this position likes this question, and I often wonder is it even an appropriate question to ask. And you know the question is, Why didn't you leave?"

The singer—who filed a lawsuit against her ex-boyfriend Shia LaBeof, accusing him of physical abuse and sexual battery last year in December—replied: "I think we just have to stop asking that question.”

"I know that you're asking it out of love, but I'm just gonna make a stance and say that I'm not gonna answer that question anymore because the question should really be to the abuser, 'Why are you holding someone hostage with abuse?' You know?" she continued.

"People say, 'Oh, it can't have been that bad because or else she would've left’. It's like, 'No. Because it was that bad, I couldn't leave.'"

Twigs detailed the horrific abuse she was subjected to in her relationship with the Transformers actor, earlier in an interview with Elle.



“It’s a miracle I came out alive,” she said.

“If you put a frog in a boiling pot of water, that frog is going to jump out straight away. Whereas if you put a frog in cool water and heat it up slowly, that frog is going to boil to death. That was my experience being with [LaBeouf],” she went on to say.