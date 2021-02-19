Prince Philip's health continues to be observed after being hospitalised

Prince Philip is continuing to be monitored after he spent his third night in the hospital.

Journalist Nick Dixon told Good Morning Britain: "No new updates from Buckingham Palace just yet, but basically what they have been telling us over the last 24 hours or so is that he could be released from the hospital sometime from today."

"Remember, he has been taken in as a precaution, he has been feeling unwell.

"The doctor felt he just needed to come in for a wee bit of a rest and some checks."

However, due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the Duke could not be visited.

"There will be no visitors to come in that we know of. The Queen is still over at Windsor Castle carrying on her duties as normal, self-isolating as well."

On the advice of his doctor, the Duke of Edinburgh was taken to King Edward VII hospital in London.

According to a statement made by the palace, Philip was taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure which is not related to Covid-19.

"His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh was admitted to the King Edward VII Hospital in London, on Tuesday evening," the statement said.

"The Duke's admission is a precautionary measure, on the advice of His Royal Highness's Doctor, after feeling unwell," the statement continues.

"The Duke is expected to remain in hospital for a few days of observation and rest."