Fri Feb 19, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
February 19, 2021

Dananeer Mobeen fangirls after Bollywood stars recreate 'pawry ho rahi hai' trend

Fri, Feb 19, 2021

Pakistani social media star Dananeer Mobeen is ecstatic that many Bollywood stars jumped on the ‘pawri ho rahi hai’ bandwagon. 

She took to her Instagram Story to share excitement saying, "Someone pinch me! I must be dreaming!".

In another post, she shared Indian star Sidharth Malhotra's post and commented, "Fan moment!".

Among some famous reenactment includes Randeep Hooda and Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor.

Shahid shared a video doing the popular trend with his cast members of his upcoming yet-to-be-titled web series.

Take a look:








