Prince Markie Dee of ‘The Fat Boys’ dies at age of 52

American rapper and songwriter Mark Anthony Morales, best known by the stage name Prince Markie Dee, has died at the age of 52.



Louis Gregory, the longtime friend and colleague of the musician, confirmed Morales death on social media.

Gregory tweeted, “Forever in my Heart. Prince Markie Dee was more than a rapper; he was one of my very best and closest friends.”

He further said, “My heart breaks today because I lost a brother. I’ll always love you Mark and I’ll cherish everything you taught me. Tomorrow is your birthday, swing my way big bro.”

No cause of death has been announced.

Morales was among the pioneers of hip-hop group The Fat Boys in mid 80s.