Erin Holland. Photo: Instagram

Former miss world Australia has said that she is disappointed to not be part of the Pakistan Super League's commentary panel in this year's edition.

"Very disappointed not to be involved this year. I wish everyone all the best for what’s sure to be a huge tournament again," said Holland, who had recently tied the knot with Quetta Gladiators player Ben Cutting.

The former miss world Australia thanked everyone for the support and hoped to "see everyone again next year".

Holland was a notable exclusion from the list of commentary panel that was announced by the PSL management.



This year's commentary panel features the likes of former England captain-turned-commentator David Gower and others.

The commentary panel for the month-long event that starts at the National Stadium Karachi on Saturday, February 20, was unveiled by the PCB on Wednesday.

The panel includes Pakistani commentators Bazid Khan, Ramiz Raja, Sana Mir and Urooj Mumtaz. It will also feature Urdu commentator Tariq Saeed and Sikandar Bakht who will be doing bi-lingual commentary.

Apart from Gower other foreign commentators to join the league are Simon Doull, Pommie Mbangwa, JP Duminy, Danny Morrison, Dominic Cork, and Alan Wilkins.