HEC issues deadline for LAT online registration

The deadline for Law Admission Test's (LAT) online registration is February 24, the Higher Education Commission (HEC) has announced.



The HEC, in a Twitter post, said that tentatively, the exam would be held on March 7, 2021, while any changes in test dates, if at all, would be communicated through the HEC's websites — www.hec.gov.pk and etc.hec.gov.pk.

Candidates who register online will be able to download their roll number slip from http://etc.hec.gov.pk and registered email address a week before the test date.

An Email/SMS will also be sent to registered applicants for the test date, time, and venue. While filling the online application forms, candidates will be required to provide a valid email/mobile number on which the applicant wishes to receive a roll number slip.

A print out of the roll number slip and original CNIC will be required to enter the test centre on the test day.

Moreover, the HEC issued a breakdown of the test's marks:



