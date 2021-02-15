PMC reveals names of medical universities that are yet to share final list of admitted students

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) on Monday shared an important update on the list of medical universities that have yet to submit admission lists to the PMC.

"Important announcement regarding final lists of admitted students requested by PMC from provincial admitting universities," tweeted the commission.

PMC said that the universities that had not shared their lists of admitted students include:

1. Khyber Medical University, KP

2. Peoples University of Medical and Health Sciences for Women, Sindh

3. University of Health Sciences, Punjab