



The combo shows Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, Dr Sania Nishtar and Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda. (L-R)

ISLAMABAD: Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda and Dr Sania Nishtar will contest the upcoming Senate elections from the PTI's platform.



The names of the above mentioned and others were announced by Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Friday. The minister took to Twitter to announce that the PTI has almost finalised the names of most of its candidates for Senate elections.

"The PTI has finalised the names of most of its candidates. From Islamabad, Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh and Fauzia Arshad have been selected as the PTI's candidates," he tweeted.

"From Sindh, Faisal Vawda will contest the election while Saifullah Abro will contest the election for the technocrats seat as the PTI's candidate," added the minister.

"From Punjab, Saifullah Niaz, Dr Zarqa and Barrister Ali Zafar will contest the election as PTI candidates. Announcements regarding the other seats will be made later," said Chaudhry.

"Shibli Faraz, Mohsin Aziz, Dost Mohammad, Sania Nishtar and Farzana have been included in the list of final names [for Senate election candidates]. Announcement for the remaining seats will be made later," he tweeted.

In an earlier meeting of the PTI's parliamentary board, Prime Minister Imran Khan stated that tickets to party candidates for the upcoming Senate elections will be awarded on merit.

"We are trying to ensure that this time around, money does not influence the Senate elections," he reportedly said. "Aspiring candidates will be judged on their qualifications and services they rendered to the party," he added.