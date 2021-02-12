Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry.

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser and Defence Minister Pervez Khattak will not be probed during the video scandal investigations as those who levelled allegations against them are “liars” and “sold their conscience”, said Federal Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Thursday.



Speaking to Geo News, Chaudhry said the senior PTI leaders would not be probed by the committee set up by PM Imran Khan to conduct a detailed probe into the events that transpired. The premier has directed the investigating team to submit a report and recommendations to him.

"The PTI leaders will not be probed on the basis of allegations levelled by those who sold their conscience as their accusations are not worthy," the federal minister said, adding that the committee would investigate as to who was the beneficiary of this illegal activity and who lost in the game.

Fawad Chaudhry, is part of the three-member ministerial committee alongside Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari and Prime Minister Imran Khan's aide on accountability, Barrister Mirza Shahzad Akbar.

Following the 2018 Senate elections, some 20 members of the ruling PTI were dismissed from the party after reports emerged of them "selling their votes".

Former PTI leaders Zahid Durrani and Obaid Mayar were visible in the video and dismissed at the time.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Law Minister Sultan Muhammad — who was part of the Qaumi Watan Party in 2017 but joined PTI prior to the 2018 general elections — was also asked to resign after he was seen in the video.

Durrani and Mayar alleged that the KP government distributed the money in the presence of Defence Minister Pervez Khattak and NA Speaker Asad Qaiser.

These allegations would also be probed by the committee.