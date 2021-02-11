PSL 2021: Turkish star Esra Bilgic confirms association with Peshawar Zalmi

The combo shows Peshawar Zalmi owner Javed Afridi and Turkish actress Esra Bilgic.

KARACHI: Peshawar Zalmi owner Javed Afridi and Ertugrul actress Esra Bilgic on Wednesday shared a cryptic message announcing the start of "new beginnings" just days ahead before the first match of Pakistan Super League (PSL).



Afridi tweeted "NEW BEGINNINGS" late Wednesday and tagged the Turkish actor who shot to fame in Pakistan after playing Halima Sultan in the popular drama Ertugrul.

Minutes after Afridi's tweet, Bilgic also tweeted the same thing and tagged the Peshawar Zalmi owner and the team's Twitter account.

In July last year, the Turkish actress had said that she would be sharing some good news with Peshawar Zalmi soon.

She said this in a tweet in which Peshawar Zalmi chairman Javed Afridi was tagged.

The tweet came a day after Afridi sought people's opinion about hiring the "Dirilis: Ertugrul" actress as a brand ambassador for his PSL franchise.