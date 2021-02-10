close
Wed Feb 10, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
February 10, 2021

Sandra Bullock joins Brad Pitt for the first time on-screen for ‘Bullet Train’

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Feb 10, 2021

American actor Sandra Bullock has jumped aboard the Bullet Train alongside Lady Gaga and Brad Pitt.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Birdwatch actor, 56, will star in the David Leitch-directorial alongside the Fight Club hunk.

Pitt is confirmed to essay the role of Ladybug alongside Joey King, Michael Shannon and Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

The film encircles five assassins aboard a bullet train in Tokyo where they find similarities between their undertakings. It is based on Japanese writer Kotaro Isaka’s novel, Maria Beetle.

This will be the first time that Pitt and Bullock share screens together.

