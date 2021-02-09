Confirmed: Shailene Woodley is engaged to Aaron Rodgers

Shailene Woodley is engaged to the Green Bay Packers quarterback, Aaron Rodgers

Days after American footballer Aaron Rodgers revealed he was engaged, it has now been confirmed that fiancée is none other than actor Shailene Woodley.

A source confirmed to People magazine that the Descendants actor, is engaged to the Green Bay Packers quarterback and the two are quite happy together.

"They are very happy together. It's not surprising he proposed so fast. When you know, you know, right?" said the insider.

Earlier on February 6, Rodgers during a virtual appearance during the NFL Honors broadcast revealed he was engaged as he accepted the NFL MVP award.

"It's an honor to win this award for the third time. 2020 was definitely a crazy year filled with lots of change and growth, some amazing memorable moments. 180 straight days of having my nose hair scraped, playing for very little fans or no stands the entire season,” he shared, adding: “I got engaged.”



