Megan Fox still hesitant to take the next step with Machine Gun Kelly

American actor Megan Fox and rapper Machine Gun Kelly may be going strong but the two don’t appear to be quite as ready for the next step.



A source dished the details about the couple’s plans on tying the knot and revealed that the Transformers actor is not one hundred percent on board the idea of getting married right now.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, an insider revealed: "An engagement could be in Megan Fox and MGK's future and same with having kids together.”

“MGK definitely wants both of those things, but Megan is a little hesitant right now. In the meantime, they are constantly laughing together and always have the best time,” they said.

They went on to add that the actor still loves her beau as he "caters to Megan left and right and is a total gentleman. Megan loves those qualities about him."

Another source told the outlet that Megan "doesn’t think about getting engaged [or] married and she doesn’t put a timeline in place and it’s not something that really crosses her mind.”