Riz Ahmed reacts to Golden Globe nod for ‘Sound of Metal’

is hoping his nod for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture

British-Pakistani actor Riz Ahmed is over the moon after bagging a Golden Globe nomination for his film Sound of Metal.

The Venom star, 38, is hoping his nod for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama, will bring more light to his film, Sound of Metal, directed by Darius Marder.

Speaking to Deadline, The Reluctant Fundamentalist actor said: “It’s a lovely feeling to have people shine a light on work that you feel good about on a project that’s close to your heart more than anything.”

“I hope it brings more and more attention to the film,” he went on to say.

“I love everyone we made it with. It was very much a family affair. It was a small, independent film and to see the way it landed and resonated with people is beautiful so I feel overjoyed. I hope people get to see the film for the film itself. The story carries quite a timely message for us right now,” he said.

Ahmed had already been enjoying praises as many critics and film organizations—like the National Board of Review, Gotham Awards, Independent Spirit Awards, London Critics Circle Film Awards, New York Film Critics Online, Boston Society of Film Critics’ Awards and San Diego Film Critics Society—had already named him the best actor of the year.