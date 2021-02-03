Bakhtawar Bhutto and husband Mahmood Chaudhry visit Benazir Bhutto's grave

Bakhtawar Bhutto driving a car while her husband Mahmood Chaudhry takes a selfie. Photo: Instagram

LARKANA: Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari, the daughter of former president Asif Zardari, along with her husband Mahmood Chaudhry, recently visited her late mother Benazir Bhutto's grave in Garhi Khuda Baksh, Larkana, on Wednesday.

According to Geo.tv, the newlyweds also uploaded some new pictures from the trip on Instagram. In the first picture, which Bakhtawar uploaded to her Instagram Stories, she could be seen driving a car while her husband Mahmood could be seen sitting next to her and capturing a selfie.

In another photo, which was uploaded to Instagram Stories by Mahmood Chaudhry, the couple could be seen laying wreaths on the grave of Benazir Bhutto.

In the third photograph, Mahmood Chaudhry could be seen reciting the Qur'an along with his wife Bakhtawar.

The couple tied the knot in Karachi on January 29, while the reception was held on January 30.

According to a statement issued by PPP's media cell, Mahmood Chaudhry is the son of a UAE-based businessman. He was born on July 28, 1988, in the city of Abu Dhabi, and is the youngest of five siblings.