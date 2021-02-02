Swamped with work, PM Imran Khan is getting no time to workout

Prime Minister Imran Khan. Photo:File

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday revealed that he has been swamped with work lately because of which he is unable to make time for exercise.

Owing to his athletic past, the premier revealed that he always maintained a weight of 185 pounds (83 kgs) but has recently gained weight. At present, he weighs 200 pounds (90 kgs).

His close associates have also confirmed, according to Geo Urdu, that he does not exercise these days at all and spends long hours sitting in the office.

As reported by Geo.tv, the premier had a different fitness routine when he recently assumed office in 2018. At that time, he used to exercise every morning before work. He even attributed his health to regular workout sessions.