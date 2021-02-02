'Dirilis:Ertugrul: Aliyar Bey actor shares picture from the sets of popular series

Cem Uçan best known as Aliyar Bey in Pakistan looked dashing in a throwback picture shared on his Instagram on Monday.

The Turkish actor, who portrayed Aliyar Bey in "Dirilis:Ertugrul" is seen on horse back.

Cem's character is introduced in the third season of the historical TV series.

His character is admired by millions of fans because as it is allied to the protagonist and fights alongside Ertugrul in many battles against the common enemy.



