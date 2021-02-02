close
Mon Feb 01, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
February 2, 2021

'Dirilis:Ertugrul: Aliyar Bey actor shares picture from the sets of popular series

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Feb 02, 2021

 Cem Uçan best known as Aliyar Bey in Pakistan looked dashing in a throwback picture shared on his Instagram on Monday.

The Turkish actor, who portrayed Aliyar Bey in "Dirilis:Ertugrul" is seen on horse back.

Cem's character is introduced in the third season of the historical TV series.

His character is admired by millions of fans because as it is allied to the protagonist and fights alongside Ertugrul in many battles against the common enemy.


Latest News

More From Entertainment