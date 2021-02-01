close
Mon Feb 01, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Pakistan

Web Desk
February 1, 2021

Gen Bajwa, ISI chief meet PM Imran Khan for the fourth time in 40 days

Pakistan

Web Desk
Mon, Feb 01, 2021
Twitter/Prime Minister's Office/via The News

  • Gen Bajwa, DG ISI Lt Gen Faiz Hamid meet Prime Minister Imran Khan at PM's Office
  • Three top officials discuss matters related to internal and external security
  • Latest meeting becomes the fourth one in almost 40 days

ISLAMABAD: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Pakistan's spymaster have met Prime Minister Imran Khan for the fourth time in 40 days here in the federal capital.

Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa and Inter-Services Intelligence Director-General (DG ISI) Lt Gen Faiz Hamid called on PM Imran Khan here to discuss matters related to security.

A statement from the Prime Minister's Office said the three leaders talked "matters pertaining to internal and external security" during the meeting.

Lt Gen Hamid and the army chief last called on the premier on January 25 for a meeting wherein the three talked matters pertaining to the national security.

Earlier meetings between the three

That meeting had come two weeks after Gen Bajwa had vowed to bring Machh massacre culprits to justice during a meeting alongside PM Imran Khan and the intelligence's top official.

The continuous human rights violations in Indian Kashmir and the frequent ceasefire violations over the Line of Control (LoC) had also come under discussion.

Separately, the Pakistan Army chief had lauded the ISI's tireless efforts towards national security during a visit to the intelligence headquarters last month. At that time, according to the military's media wing, he was given a comprehensive briefing on the regional and national security situation.

Latest News

More From Pakistan