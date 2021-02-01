Gen Bajwa, ISI chief meet PM Imran Khan for the fourth time in 40 days

Twitter/Prime Minister's Office/via The News

Gen Bajwa, DG ISI Lt Gen Faiz Hamid meet Prime Minister Imran Khan at PM's Office

Three top officials discuss matters related to internal and external security

Latest meeting becomes the fourth one in almost 40 days

ISLAMABAD: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Pakistan's spymaster have met Prime Minister Imran Khan for the fourth time in 40 days here in the federal capital.

Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa and Inter-Services Intelligence Director-General (DG ISI) Lt Gen Faiz Hamid called on PM Imran Khan here to discuss matters related to security.

A statement from the Prime Minister's Office said the three leaders talked "matters pertaining to internal and external security" during the meeting.



Lt Gen Hamid and the army chief last called on the premier on January 25 for a meeting wherein the three talked matters pertaining to the national security.

Earlier meetings between the three

That meeting had come two weeks after Gen Bajwa had vowed to bring Machh massacre culprits to justice during a meeting alongside PM Imran Khan and the intelligence's top official.

The continuous human rights violations in Indian Kashmir and the frequent ceasefire violations over the Line of Control (LoC) had also come under discussion.



Separately, the Pakistan Army chief had lauded the ISI's tireless efforts towards national security during a visit to the intelligence headquarters last month. At that time, according to the military's media wing, he was given a comprehensive briefing on the regional and national security situation.