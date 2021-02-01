Jennifer Lopez flaunts her chiseled abs in baggy jeans and a crop top during her outing

Jennifer Lopez looked smashing as she flashed her famous abs in baggy jeans and a crop top on a chic lunch date with beau Alex Rodriguez in Miami.

The 51-year-old superstar steeped out with her fiance Alex Rodriguez, 45, to enjoy some memorable moments at Bellini in Miami.

The superstar was looking stunning in baggy jeans and a cropped sweater, she flashed her famous abs during her outing.

The former MLB player looked dashing in a grey knit sweater and black cargo pants with a crisp pair of white sneakers.

Lopez spellbound the onlookers with her sizzling looks as she showed off her tiny waist.



She topped the look off with sunglasses and kept her caramel locks down with soft waves. The singer/actor also wore a face mask to protect herself and others from coronavirus.

Jennifer Lopez has credited keeping her perfect figure with a strict diet that consists of lots of water, lean proteins and lots of vegetables and healthy carbs.