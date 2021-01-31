Shaan's mother Neelo Begum passes away

Film star Shaan Shahid on Saturday informed his fans that his mother Neelo has passed away.

Taking to Twitter, Shaan wrote, "It is wit saddest of heart I share departure of my mother as she has gone to her creator.. may Allah bless her."

Born in 1940, Neelo was an acclaimed actress who rose to fame for her work in film "Aaye Mausam Rangeelay Suhanay".

