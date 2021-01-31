close
Sat Jan 30, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
January 31, 2021

Shaan's mother Neelo Begum passes away

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, Jan 31, 2021

Film star Shaan Shahid on Saturday informed his fans that his mother Neelo has passed away.

Taking to Twitter, Shaan wrote, "It is wit saddest of heart I share departure of my mother as she has gone to her creator.. may Allah bless her."

Born in 1940, Neelo was an acclaimed actress who rose to fame for her work in film "Aaye Mausam Rangeelay Suhanay".

