In pictures: Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari ties the knot with Mahmood Chaudhry

Former president Asif Zardari and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto with groom Mahmood Choudhry.

KARACHI: It was a traditional affair at the wedding of Bakhtawar Bhutto with the UAE-based businessman Mahmood Choudhry, pictures of the event shared on social media showed.



Bakhtawar's Nikkah was held at the Bilawal House on Friday, while the Barat is scheduled for today (January 30). Her wedding celebrations started on January 24 with a Mehfil-e-Milad.

During the nikah ceremony, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and his younger sister Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari received the guests, with the proud father Asif Ali Zardari also present on the occasion.

The Nikah was solemnised by the spiritual and religious personality belonging to Thatta Al-Haj Ghulam Mohammad Soho.

Traditional wedding

In one of the pictures, Bakhtwar is seen signing the Nikah documents in a traditional 'Rasm' with an overstretched delicate dupatta adding to the glamour and shimmery magic of the bridal attire.

Bakhtawar Bhutto signing Nikah documents.

Bakhtwar was wearing a beige and gold embellished traditional dress with subtle touch of contemporary. She also held on to a contrasting clutch (purse) with gold work too.

The pictures show a proud and beaming Bilawal sitting with his sister signing the documents.



In another picture of the event, he is seen sitting with the groom Mahmood Choudhry while the groom is wearing a minimalist off white Sherwani on a crisp white Kurta with a complimenting white traditional ‘Kullah.’

The Rukhsati was traditionally set with Bilawal holding Holy Quran over his sister. It was a blend of tradition and ritual. The ceremony was an intimate friends and family affair.

Bakhtawar Bhutto with groom Mahmood Chaudhry.

Some of the noteworthy participants of the event included aunts Sanam Bhutto, Faryal Talpur, Dr Asim Hussain, Anwer Majeed, Sherry Rehman, Shazia Marri. The dinner comprised delectable and aromatic Chicken Tikka, succulent Malai Boti, smoky Dhaga Kebab, intense and spicy Kata kat, and other tantalizing items. Bilawal Bhutto and Aseefa Bhutto received the guests.

Happiest moment

Taking to Twitter, Bilawal expressed his happiness and said that it was the best time he had in years, and he wished the best for the couple.

"Happiest moment in many years to see my sister @BakhtawarBZ getting married. Felt like our mother was watching over us in this moment of joy," Bilawal said.

The PPP spokesperson said that PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has suspended his political activities for a week to participate in his sister’s wedding.

Who is Mahmood Choudhry?

Bakhtawar and Mahmood exchanged rings two months ago on November 27, 2020, in an intimate ceremony held at the Bilawal House where a limited number of people were invited to the event.

According to the PPP's media cell, Dubai-based Choudhary is the son of Mohammad Younas Choudhary and Begum Suriya Choudhary and manages a diversified business. The family hails "from the old town of Lahore, Pakistan."