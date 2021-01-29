Kate Middleton bashed for struggling during Covid-19: ‘Stop patronising’

Kate Middleton has come under fire for commenting on the strain lockdown has imposed upon her day-to-day life.



This accusation has been brought forward by the CEO of Republic Mr. Graham Smith.

He took to Twitter to showcase his frustrations and wrote, "Wow. Crass, out of touch patronising nonsense. The royals have dozens of people working for each one of them.”

"They don’t need to worry about going to work, about whether they’ll still have a job or how they can afford books or computers for homeschooling."

Even social media users joined in on the bang wagon and slammed the Duchess saying, "Kate is exhausted from taking care of her children with the help of nanny... It shows us how royalty is useless and unnecessary. #abolishthemonarchy"

One even wrote, "Kate who has a nanny, staff, stay at home husband for now, huge house and garden without a single worry about where the money comes from that Kate is now once again complaining?"