Young man set on fire by Multan employer allegedly for 'demanding salary'

Representative image. The News/Illustration/Files

MULTAN: A young man working as a servant here in the city was allegedly set on fire by his employer for "demanding his salary", the victim's father told police on Thursday.

According to Multan police, the suspect — a landlord identified as Akram — allegedly doused his domestic help, Irshad Umar, 28, in petrol and set him on fire. A first information report (FIR) has been registered at the Bahauddin Zakaria station and the accused has been arrested, they confirmed.



Multan police added that the details of the case would come to light after further interrogation of the arrested suspect.

Separately, the Pak-Italian Modern Burn Centre at Multan's Nishtar Hospital confirmed that the said employee had sustained burn wounds on 30% of his body.

In the FIR, Umar's father claimed that Akram, whose home the young man was employed at, used to threaten to burn him for repeatedly demanding salary.



"Yesterday, the suspect, Akram, came to the house and set my son [Irshad Umar] on fire before fleeing," the young servant's father alleged in the FIR.

