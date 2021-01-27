close
Wed Jan 27, 2021
January 27, 2021

Kevin Hart bags lead role in 'Borderlands'

Wed, Jan 27, 2021

American actor and comedian Kevin Hart will be gracing the big screen as he bagged the lead role the film adaptation of popular video game Borderlands.

Hart will be playing Roland a highly skilled solider alongside director Eli Roth and Oscar winning actress Cate Blanchett.

Taking to Instagram, the Jumanji star shared his excitement over the announcement.

"This is a BIG one....So excited to be working with Cate Blanchett & Eli Roth on such an amazing project. 'Borderlands' .....Wooooooow. God is gooooooood!!!!! Let’s goooooooo #HustleHart ," he captions the post.

Take a look:



