South Africa vs Pakistan: Fawad Alam smashes six to bring up century

Fawad Alam hits a shot during the Test match against South Africa in Karachi. — Twitter

Pakistani middle-order batsman Fawad Alam on Wednesday scored his first century on home soil against South Africa.

The batsman brought it up in style by cracking a heroic six, as Pakistan battles the Proteas at the National Stadium Karachi (NSK).

The middle-order batsman hit a ton in 221 balls with a strike rate of 45.25, including eight fours and two sixes.

This is the first time Alam is playing Test cricket at home as all of his earlier seven appearances in the format had featured the left-arm batsman on foreign soil.

He came to bat when Pakistan were four down after a top-order collapse in the last session on Day one of the first Test.

The batsman helped the team gain back its confidence as he continued to bat all day long, helping Pakistan take the lead over the Proteas.