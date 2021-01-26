Arrested suspect reveals new information in Lahore woman's death case

Illustrations via Geo.tv

LAHORE: Police on Tuesday said that they have obtained more information about the case in which two suspects dumped the body of a woman at a Lahore hospital and then fled the scene. Earlier, the police had detained one of the suspects.

As reported by Geo.tv, police said that the arrested suspect —identified as Usama — revealed that the woman in question was his friend. He added that the deceased had "developed complications while getting an abortion after which he and his accomplice decided to shift her to the hospital."

Usama said that the woman died as soon as they reached the hospital, so they left the body there and fled the scene.

Police said that the other suspect involved in the incident is still missing, and a search for him is underway. A first information report (FIR) related to murder has also been registered against the two men while an investigation is currently underway.

Police also obtained a CCTV camera footage from the hospital where the two suspects could be seen driving to the facility in a white car. One of the suspects took the girl's body out of the car and shifted it to the hospital's emergency department. According to the hospital staff, police say, the two suspects immediately fled the scene after dumping the body at the hospital.

According to the police, the woman has been identified as Maryam Fatima, who was about 17 or 18 years of age and belonged to Gujrat.



Maryam's father told police that his daughter was a university student in Lahore. She had left her house to pay her university fee worth Rs200,000.

Police said they have handed over the woman's body to her family after carrying out an autopsy.