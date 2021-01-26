Twitter/PTI Azad Kashmir/via The News

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed his wish to send "a good message" across occupied Kashmir through the ruling PTI's clear election strategy in its neighbouring Azad Jammu and Kashmir region.

PM Imran Khan's remarks came during a meeting with the PTI's chief organiser, Saifullah Niazi, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir's former prime minister, Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry, in Islamabad, where the two had called on him on Tuesday, according to a statement from the ruling party.

Barrister Chaudhry — who is also the president of the PTI's Azad Jammu and Kashmir chapter — and Niazi apprised the premier on the party's election campaign and strategy in the Himalayan region, with the barrister thanking him for issuing the ruling party's flagship national health card in his hometown.

PM Imran Khan advised the two to "develop a clear strategy for the election campaign".

"I want a good message to be given in occupied Kashmir," he said.

The PTI's statement added that the prime minister would also address a public rally in Kotli, near the Line of Control (LoC), on February 5, in honour of the Kashmir Solidarity Day.

The PTI's statement added that Chaudhry and Niazi had "called on PM Imran Khan at Islamabad today" for a detailed meeting wherein the premier "announced to visit Kotli LoC on February 5 and will address a gathering".

The groundbreaking ceremony of a housing program for Azad Jammu and Kashmir would be held soon, it added, and the premier would visit the Kotli portion of the LoC as well.