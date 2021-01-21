Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari’s fiancé arrives in Karachi for wedding

Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari with fiancé Mahmood Chaudhry on engagement.

KARACHI: Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari's fiancé Mahmood Chaudhry has arrived in Pakistan ahead of wedding festivities slated for later this month.

According to Daily Jang,the Dubai-based businessman reached the metropolis via a Gulf airline.

The daughter of Pakistan’s first female prime minister Benazir Bhutto got engaged with Chaudhry in November in a small ceremony at the Bilawal House in Karachi.

The event was limited for close family members and friends due to the pandemic while Bilawal Bhutto could not attend the ceremony as he was diagnosed with coronavirus.

Sources told the publication that the wedding celebrations will start from January 27 while the Nikah will be held on January 27. The Valima reception is reportedly planned for January 30.

The publication also reported that there are differences in the Bhutto family which could not be resolved on Bakhtawar’s wedding as Ghinwa Bhutto, the daughter-in-law of Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, has still not been invited for the big day.

It is pertinent to mention here that the wedding details were shared by the PPP leaders and not officially released by the Bilawal House.