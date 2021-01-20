What you should know about HEC's new PhD policy

The Higher Education Commission (HEC). Photo Courtesy: HEC

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) on Wednesday notified a new PhD policy.

According to HEC Chairman Tariq Banuri, one can now apply for a PhD after 16 years of education as now the requirement for MS and MPhil prior to a PhD has been removed. The new policy will be effective from January 1, 2021.

The new policy will not be fully applicable to already enrolled PhD students in universities, however, alumni may benefit from some sections of the policy.

Moreover, for the first time in the history of Pakistan, this policy has removed the requirement for doctoral students to pursue a PhD in their own discipline.

The doors of an MPhil leading to PhD for students are kept closed, however, MS/MPhil degrees can be obtained on the basis of required qualifications.

PhD students are also barred from leaving their home country for at least two years.

According to the notification, the requirement to send PhD dissertations to foreign experts for review will also be removed and pupils will now be allowed to send these for review to Pakistani academicians.