The Queen laughed hysterically when Prince Philip ‘collapsed’ in front of her

Experts recently sat down to spill the beans behind a time when Queen Elizabeth burst into laughter over Prince Philip’s hysterical fall right at her feet.



This was discussed at length by Bryan Kozlowski, the author of Long Live the Queen: 23 Rules for Living from Britain's Longest-Reigning Monarch.

He began by detailing the events of the day and was quoted saying, "Sensible exercise is fine for the Queen, she's never pushed her body to a sweaty, agonising threshold. Prince Philip has a completely different viewpoint on this, he does see exercise much more rigorously.”

Mr. Kozlowski added, There's this one interesting story about the both of them. He came back really sweaty from a vigorous jog."

"He would just, like, layer on the sweaters so he could sweat as much. He was collapsing on the floor in front of her. She just looked at him and chuckled, and thought he was just the craziest person.”

"You read any biography about the Queen, and a word that comes up, again and again, is that she only does what has been called 'sensible exercise'. Sensible doesn't often mean more than just going for a quiet walk or a nice walk with her corgis.”

"If she's in Balmoral or Sandringham, depending on the terrain or the country sport that she's pursuing at the moment, that could be a little bit more vigorous. But it's nothing that you would go, 'aha, that's the Queen working out'."