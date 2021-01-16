Esra Bilgic touches fans’ hearts with a romantic scene from drama ‘Ramo’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Leading Turkish actress Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan shared a romantic scene from her crime drama series Ramo and fans can’t stop gushing over it.
Esra Bilgic, who rose to fame with her outstanding performance in historical drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul, shared a romantic scene with co-star Murat Yıldırım.
“The last hour! #Ramo tonight at 8 p.m. My Last Word,” she posted the photo with caption.
The stunning photo has touched the hearts of the fans on social media.
Check Esra Bilgic’s Post Below