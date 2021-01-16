Esra Bilgic touches fans’ hearts with a romantic scene from drama ‘Ramo’

Leading Turkish actress Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan shared a romantic scene from her crime drama series Ramo and fans can’t stop gushing over it.



Esra Bilgic, who rose to fame with her outstanding performance in historical drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul, shared a romantic scene with co-star Murat Yıldırım.

“The last hour! #Ramo tonight at 8 p.m. My Last Word,” she posted the photo with caption.

The stunning photo has touched the hearts of the fans on social media.

Check Esra Bilgic’s Post Below



